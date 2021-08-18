Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.95. Equinox Gold shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 53,583 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

