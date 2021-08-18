Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of URBN opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

