Erasca Inc’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) Quiet Period To Expire on August 25th

Erasca’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Erasca had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Erasca’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Erasca has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

