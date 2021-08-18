ESBC Trading Up 34.6% This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $58,695.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,681,395 coins and its circulating supply is 29,402,061 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

