Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $318.74 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after purchasing an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

