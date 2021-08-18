Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $318.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

