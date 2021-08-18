Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $345,081.97 and $14,149.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.93 or 0.06769085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00139671 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,184,599 coins and its circulating supply is 185,155,186 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

