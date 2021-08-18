Ethereum Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,159.13 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $211,159.13 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00863106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00048197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.