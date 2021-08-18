Ethereum Yield Achieves Market Cap of $492,694.69 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $492,694.69 and approximately $297.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00010730 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00863106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00048197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

