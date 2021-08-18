Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading 0% Higher

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 143,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 89,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

