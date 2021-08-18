Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ETCMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

