Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 212.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $498.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.27. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

