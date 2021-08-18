EvenCoin Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,254.14 and $143,847.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00422936 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00984703 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.