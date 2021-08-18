Everest Price Hits $0.50 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $58.02 million and $392,156.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everest has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

