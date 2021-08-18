EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

EverQuote stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $1,156,937 in the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

