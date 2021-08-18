EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of EVERTEC worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

EVTC opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

