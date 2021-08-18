EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $337,942.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00847542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00104186 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,173,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

