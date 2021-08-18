Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.85

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.85, with a volume of 1709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.73.

EVTCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

