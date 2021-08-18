Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 13,863 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $3,336,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

GLPI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,056. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

