Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 16,611 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

VICI stock remained flat at $$29.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,661. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

