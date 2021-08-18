Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,093 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

INCY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,276. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

