Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 25,356 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,670 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.50. 957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

