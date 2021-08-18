Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 32,651 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

