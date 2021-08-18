Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 726 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $522.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

