Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,127 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,795. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.