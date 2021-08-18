Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 16,577 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

VHT traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $262.62. 334,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

