Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Cellectis worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

