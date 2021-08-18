Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.23. The stock had a trading volume of 136,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.64. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

