Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,732. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

