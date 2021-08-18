Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,858 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. 1,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,335. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.07. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $1,122,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.