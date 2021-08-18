Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 19,095 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

VOX stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

