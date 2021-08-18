Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $322.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $343.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

