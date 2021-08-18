Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of CareDx worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $97,982,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,292. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.22.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

