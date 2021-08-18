Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 402,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

