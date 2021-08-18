Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.