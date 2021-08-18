Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Masimo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 95.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,307. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.