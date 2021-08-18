Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.23% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,124. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.07.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

