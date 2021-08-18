Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

