Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.42. The company had a trading volume of 104,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,169. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.