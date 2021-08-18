Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Quidel worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Quidel by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,507 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $121.45. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,485. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

