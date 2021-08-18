Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $780.48. The stock had a trading volume of 116,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,650. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $783.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

