Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,138 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

TRHC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

