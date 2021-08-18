Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. 4,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,534. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.