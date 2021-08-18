Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 553,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. 662,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

