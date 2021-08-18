Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $197.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

