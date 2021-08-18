Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,981 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $65,307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $36,217,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 742,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,181. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 56.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

