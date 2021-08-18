Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $678.59. 189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

