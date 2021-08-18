Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $770,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 723,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,177,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

