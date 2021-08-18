Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 549.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kellogg by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,007,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,580. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

