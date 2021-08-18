Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 26,923 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.27% of Vocera Communications worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 237,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.63 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

